Esh Winning BTR development approved

Fri November 26 2021

2 hours Build-to-rent landlord Placefirst has had plans for an £11m residential development in Esh Winning approved by Durham County Council.

CGI of the bungalows to be built
Placefirst, in partnership with architect Pod Newcastle and landscape architect Southern Green, plans to build 89 homes in total, a mix of 54 bungalows and 35 three-bedroom properties.

The two-hectare brownfield site in Esh Winning, six miles west of Durham city centre, has been derelict for more than a decade, the developer said.

Construction is expected to start next year.

Placefirst’s previous build-to-rent developments include The Welsh Streets in Liverpool and Sky Edge in Sheffield. It has a 116-unit development under construction in Hetton-le-Hole in Sunderland home, Called Scholar’s View, it is due to be completed in early 2022.  

Placefirst development director Darran Lawless said: “Our track record of placemaking and building sustainable communities is reflected in our plans for Esh Winning, which will be a significant regeneration scheme, making a lasting and positive impact on the local community.”

