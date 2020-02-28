Essex names contractors for £400m school building programme

It is the second iteration of the framework and has a combined value of between £35m to £50m a year across three core lots.

The four-year framework runs from March 2020 to March 2024.

Essex County Council said that the main driver for demand was its capital programme to expand the number of school places across the county. The framework is therefore intended for use in the procurement of a range of new build and refurbishment schemes across the education sector, up to a total spend of £400m over the term.

The chosen contractors (in alphabetical order) are:

Lot 1a East: Up to £1.5m Lot 1b West: Up to £1.5m Lot 2: Projects £1m- 4.5m Lot 3: Projects £4m+ Bakers of Danbury Bakers of Danbury Barnes Construction BAM Construction Beardwell Construction Beardwell Construction Beardwell Construction Barnes Construction Borras Construction Borras Construction Engie Regeneration Engie Regeneration Coulson & Son NetZero Buildings Kier Eastern John Graham NetZero Buildings O Seaman & Son Morgan Sindall plc Kier Eastern Phelan Construction Phelan Construction Phelan Construction Morgan Sindall SEH French Rose Builders R G Carter Ipswich RG Carter Ipswich TJ Evers TJ Evers TJ Evers Willmott Dixon

