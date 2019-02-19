EU allocates funds to 12 environmental projects

The funding, which comes under the Life programme for the Environment and Climate Action, will support 12 projects in Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Portugal and Slovenia.

The 12 projects selected have a total budget of €215.5m, including the €116.1m of EU co-financing. The EU funding is expected to mobilise investments leading to an additional €3.2bn, as member states can also make use of other EU funding sources, including agricultural, regional and structural funds, Horizon 2020, as well as national funds and private sector investment.

Commissioner for the environment, maritime affairs and fisheries Karmenu Vella said: "Life Integrated Projects are a perfect example of EU funds making a real difference on the ground, improving the quality of life of millions of European citizens. The new investment will help member states to tap into resources to respond to citizens' concerns on air and water quality and halt the loss of biodiversity."

The projects being helped by the funding include schemes in Austria and Estonia to combine effective river basin management with flood risk management and nature conservation.

Support provided to Bulgarian and Hungarian cities will help them tackle air pollution, through actions such as developing sustainable public transport and infrastructure for cycling and electric vehicles.