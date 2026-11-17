THe MPA tracked HMRC figures on non-EU imports

The findings come ahead of a planned EU/UK summit this Friday, and as the prime minister and cabinet members have pointed to negative impacts of Brexit.

The MPA, analysing HMRC figures, found non-European imports at their highest level since records began in 2000. Cement from outside the EU accounted for 29.3% of UK cement imports in January–September 2026, up sharply from 17.1% in the same period in 2025.

While the HMRC figures do not provide a country-by-country breakdown, the MPA says that terminal operators’ announcements of supply links with producers in Turkey point to potential future and additional routes for non-EU cement imports into the UK. Cement manufactured outside of the EU could be produced using coal powered electricity/kilns and even encouraged in some cases to continue using fossil fuels by subsidies.

Martin Casey, senior director for cement and lime at the Mineral Products Association, “Our manufacturers are operating at an unfair disadvantage and we need to close the competitiveness gap between the emissions costs faced by domestic producers and those faced by overseas competitors. We are leaving the back door open for higher-carbon construction products to enter the UK, offshoring emissions and undermining our ability to build the infrastructure and new homes Britain needs within carbon budgets.”

The UK is set to introduce its own CBAM from 1 January 2027. However, there are concerns that this won’t be robust enough to level the playing field between British cement makers and overseas manufacturers. The government's illustrative CBAM tax rates show that its fees will be lower than the EU's and the UK regime won’t move to country-specific default emission values until 2029, meaning producers in some countries could underpay.

Casey added, “If we want the UK to reindustrialise then we need to make sure our manufacturers can compete fairly. The introduction of the UK CBAM will help but only if it is watertight. The government has an opportunity to help plug the carbon leak by linking emissions trading schemes and bringing our carbon border tax regime into closer alignment with the EU’s policy.”