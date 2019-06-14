EU picks Hill International to advise Albania

The consortium, which also includes Deloitte Albania and LDK Consultants, will help develop the approach to planning, preparation and implementation of projects in Albania. The overall objective is to strengthen the capacity and accountability of the state’s administration in the design and implementation of sector programs and major infrastructure projects. The target is to improve connectivity within the country and the Western Balkan region in preparation for EU membership.

The project team will support the National Investment Committee Secretariat, the Department of Development & Good Governance and all line Ministries as well as regional institutions, agencies, and municipalities responsible for infrastructure projects.

The scope includes assisting the state administration to develop a standard method for prioritising investments and project pipelines. Other aspects include training staff across the ministries and agencies involved in feasibility assessments, planning, design, procurement, implementation and monitoring of infrastructure projects.

“We share the vision to support the Republic of Albania to enter into a new era of development and sustainable growth, hence triggering several benefits to the Albanian economy as a whole and promoting regional cooperation,” said Manolis Sigalas, Hill’s vice president and managing director for southern Europe. “We are committed to working hard as a team with all stakeholders involved in this significant program, transferring international know-how, and, importantly, developing the local talent.”