Eurocomach dealer forges Engcon partnership

A Eurocomach excavator fitted with Engcon tiltrotator

Robustrack now offers sales, installation, parts, service and warranty work on Engcon tiltrotators, control systems, hitches and attachments.

The partnership means that Robustrack can offer tiltrotator options with Eurocomach excavators.

Davide Cerca, managing director and co-founder of Robustrack, said: “Tiltrotators are fast becoming the most sought after addition to an operators weaponry and we are thrilled to be able to form this partnership with Engcon UK and strengthen our offer to existing and new customers whilst maintaining our usual high standards.

“Robustrack’s combination of quality Italian-made attachments and our knowledge and capacity to offer service and fabrication is what sets this partnership apart. We feel this is a perfect fit for not only our range of products but for our company culture and the way in which we like to do business. We are excited for the future working with Engcon.”

Sam Ryan, Engcon UK & Ireland country manager, said: “After meeting the team we instantly knew that there was a meeting of the minds. We share many of the same values especially our mutual commitment to provide only premium quality products and first class customer service.”

