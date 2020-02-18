Europe mulls common standards for wind projects

An online survey has been launched by the Wind Harmony project, which is working on behalf of the European Commission to look at health and safety (H&S) regulations and related standards impacting both onshore and offshore wind energy across the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The project is seeking to understand where harmonisation or alignment at European level could reduce complexity, risk and cost, improve industry performance and lay the foundations for global wind industry standards.

The survey is open to everyone – including manufacturers, developers, operators, contractors of all sizes, regulators, policy makers, national wind energy associations, researchers and technicians. Responses are anonymised and will feed directly into the next project workshop and inform the project’s final recommendations. A link to the survey can be found from the news section of the Wind Harmony website.

