European and Indian equipment manufacturers forge bond

iCEMA’s Arvind Garg (left) with CECE’s Enrico Prandini

CECE, the Committee for European Construction Equipment, represents the interests of 1,200 construction equipment manufacturers through national trade associations in 13 European countries. ICEMA – the Indian construction equipment manufacturers’ association - is affiliated to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and currently represents 70 companies.

The agreement was signed at the Bauma trade fair in Munich by CECE president Enrico Prandini and ICEMA president Arvind Garg.

“We work towards a closer collaboration between the two organisations in the area of regulatory convergence, data exchange and market openness,” said Prandini. He referred to the importance of the Indian market for CECE members: “European companies provide 24% of construction machinery imports to the Indian market, making Europe the second largest supplier to the Indian sub-continent”.

Garg said: “India, as one of the fastest growing economies, with impetus on building modern infrastructure, offers great potential for the construction equipment industry.” “European equipment is renowned for high quality, reliability and safety; close collaboration and knowledge exchange between CECE and ICEMA will help our industry in upgrading technology, quality standards and EHS related aspects to global benchmarks.”