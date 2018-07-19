European construction output rises

click to enlarge

In April 2018, production in construction had grown by 1.4% in the euro area and by 0.8% across the wider EU (EU28).

In terms of annual comparison, the figures from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, show that output increased by 1.8% in the euro area and by 2.6% in the EU28 in May 2018 compared with May 2017.

The increase of 0.3% in production in construction in the euro area in May 2018, compared with April 2018, is due to civil engineering rising by 0.4% and building construction by 0.2%. In the EU28, the increase of 1.2% is due to building construction rising by 1.2% and civil engineering by 1.1%.

Among member states with available data, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+6.0%), Slovenia (+3.4%), the Czech Republic and Germany (both +3.1%). Decreases were observed in Slovakia (-6.0%) and France (-3.4%).

The increase of 1.8% in production in construction in the euro area in May 2018, compared with May 2017, is due to civil engineering rising by 3.3% and building construction by 1.3%. In the EU28, the increase of 2.6% is due to civil engineering rising by 5.0% and building construction by 1.9%. The highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Slovenia (+30.3%), Poland (+23.3%) and Hungary (+15.2%). Decreases were observed in France (-4.1%) and Bulgaria (-0.4%).