European construction output rises

The figures are initial estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In January 2019, production in construction had fallen by 0.8% in the Euro area – which contains 19 countries - and had risen by 0.6% across the EU as a whole (EU28).

A comparison between February 2019 and February 2018 shows that production in construction increased by 5.2% in the Euro area and by 4.9% in the EU28.

In terms of the month-on-month comparison, the Eurozone recorded a rise in civil engineering of 6.4% and 2.1% in building construction. In the EU28, the rises were 5.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Among member states with available data, the highest increases were recorded in Slovenia (+11.9%), Romania (+9.8%) and Poland (+7.0%). Decreases were observed in Spain (-0.9%), Czechia (-0.5%) and Finland (-0.3%).

The annual comparison beween February 2019 February 2018 showed civil engineering ring by 11.9% and building construction by 3.3% in the Eurozone. In the EU28, civil engineering rose by 12.8% and building construction by 3.2%. The highest increases were recorded in Hungary (+48.1%), Slovenia (+40.3%) and Poland (+15.1%). Decreases were observed in Spain (-4.7%) and France (-0.5%).