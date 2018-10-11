  1. Instagram
Thu October 11 2018

Eurovia claims world’s first ‘fully recycled road’

7 hours Eurovia and sister company Vinci Autoroutes have completed a pilot project that is claimed to be the world’s first ‘fully recycled road’.

The road was built as part of a major motorway renovation project on the Vinci Autoroutes network, along a 1km section of the A10 motorway between Pons and Saint-Aubin in south west France.

Eurovia completed this pilot experiment after over two years of research and development. It was made possible through the design, in partnership with Marini-Ermont (Fayat group), of a mobile continuous asphalt plant that makes it possible to recycle up to 100% of asphalt aggregates near road maintenance sites. This development represents significant progress compared with the current recycling rates of 50% to 60%, said Eurovia.

The bulk of the supply can be sourced from milling materials produced by the site, partly or fully protecting natural resources and reducing transport logistics to a minimum.

The research project won the ‘Route du futur’ call for projects launched by the French Environment & Energy Management Agency (ADEME) as part of its Investing for the Future innovation programme.

