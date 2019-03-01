TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri March 01 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Eurovia picked to maintain Calgary motorway

Eurovia picked to maintain Calgary motorway

5 hours Eurovia subsidiary Carmacks has won the maintenance contract for the main urban motorway in Calgary, Canada.

Carmacks will carry out the daily maintenance of the Deerfoot Trail.

The contract involves the maintenance of 46km of motorway for seven years starting in August, with an option for a three-year renewal. The total value is about CA$120m (£68m).

Tasks under the contract include winter maintenance as well as the upkeep of infrastructure - bridges, roads and drains - and equipment such as crash barriers, signs and lighting. Camacks will also look after green spaces along the road.

The Deerfoot Trail is a two- or four-lane dual carriageway extending from the north to the south of Calgary, a city with a population of over 1 million. The motorway was named in 1974 after Deerfoot, an exceptionally fast long-distance runner of the Siksika North American Indian Nation. It is part of the Canamex corridor, a transport route linking Canada to Mexico via the United States, and is the busiest urban motorway in Alberta, with daily traffic of over 170,000 vehicles.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »