Eurovia team picked for Prague rail upgrade

Photo by Elektrizace železnic Praha, one of the partners in the JV

The joint venture of Eurovia, Strabag Rail and Elektrizace železnic Praha has signed the contract to upgrade the 8.7 km section between the Smíchov station in Prague and the city of Černošice southwest of the capital.

The contract covers refurbishment of the track substructure, reconstruction of overhead lines, bridges and railbeds, modernisation of telecommunication and safety equipment, widening of some portions of the line and renovation of the infrastructure and platforms of three Prague stations.

The project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow. Speed will be increased to 100-130km/h for conventional trains and 120-140km/h for tilting trains.

The work is set for completion in June 2022.

