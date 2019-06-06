Eurovia wins Czech rail refurb

The project for the Czech railway infrastructure administration involves a section of railway between Lysá nad Labem and Èelákovice. Eurovia has an 85.6% share in the joint venture with Elektrizace železnic Praha. The works, which have a total value of €60m (£53m), are set for completion in June 2022.

The project notably includes reconstruction of a bridge over the Elbe along with renovation of the track, embankments, sanitation and platforms. The team will also install noise barriers and communication and safety equipment.

The line runs through the Písèiny u Bystøièek and Káraný - Hrabáèkovy tùnì biodiversity-protected nature areas, which have springs that supply Prague with drinking water. The work will therefore be carried out from the railway line with no access through these areas.