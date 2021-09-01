Everton contract helps Severfield to record-high order book

Everton's new stadium is designed by architect Pattern, which since July is part of BDP

In a trading update today, Severfield said that its order book had grown from £301m to £376m in just three months, with 90% of this for projects in the UK.

The company said: “The growth in the order book has been driven by several significant project wins including the new stadium for Everton FC, two large and various smaller distribution facilities in the UK, reflecting a sector which continues to remain buoyant, new HS2 bridge packages and other bridge awards reflecting investment in infrastructure by Highways England and Network Rail.”

It said that trading had “continued to be positive and is in line with management’s expectations”, adding: “The Group’s financial position remains good, albeit the recent steel and other input price rises are impacting working capital in the short term.”

Everton’s new £500m, 52,888-capacity stadium is being built in Liverpool’s Bramley-Moore Dock by Laing O’Rourke, which started on site at the end of July.

