Everton stadium clears final planning hurdle

The new stadium planned for Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton has received written confirmation of the secretary of state’s decision not to intervene to call-in the application.

Robert Jenrick, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, has been reviewing the club’s plans since last month, since Liverpool City Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the plans on 23rd February.

The decision to approve a new 52,888-capacity waterfront stadium allows the Club to complete its agreed acquisition of the site from Peel L&P and the funding solution for the project.

The £500m stadium has been designed by architect Dan Meis and will be built by Laing O’Rourke.

On getting final clearance for the project from central government, Peel L&P’s Liverpool Waters director of development Darran Lawless said: “We are delighted with the secretary of state’s decision to approve Everton Football Club’s planning application for their new stadium to be housed at Bramley-Moore Dock, here at our Liverpool Waters site. This is a unique opportunity for Liverpool and in particular the northern parts of this great city that are in need of continuing regeneration.

“Everton’s plans include impressive new public realm features such as a new stepped terrace, and opening up the historic waterfront which currently is not accessible to members of the public.

“The plans outlined go hand in hand with our own efforts to make the entirety of Liverpool’s waterfront a place for thriving businesses and diverse communities alike by creating thousands of new jobs, new homes and a destination for world class leisure and tourism.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk