Ex-Morrison Infrastructure staff to spearhead Pat Munro expansion

The expansion is being supported by the addition of the majority of the management team from Morrison Infrastructure in Inverness, following the decision of Galliford Try to withdraw Morrison Infrastructure from Scotland. Further recruitment by Pat Munro is expected over the next quarter or half year.

The company said that the new department will focus on larger projects - it has traditionally focused on sub-£1.5m contracts in the civil engineering sector.

Pat Munro’s managing director, Brian Munro, said: “We are excited to have increased our capabilities and service offering to the civil engineering sector within the Highlands. We were saddened to learn of Galliford Try’s decision to shut down Morrison Infrastructure – particularly in our area – and were aware of the capabilities of their Inverness Unit. We are delighted to have been able to secure the services of the majority of their management team, have been encouraged by their enthusiasm to our approach, and are pleased to bring their roles back under the management of a local, Highland business."

In order to accommodate this increase in staffing, Pat Munro will shortly be opening an office in Inverness which will also an expansion of its traditional geographical work area into Moray, building upon a recently established concrete batching plant on the outskirts of Elgin.