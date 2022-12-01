Ex-Rhino joins fixings supplier

From left to right, Kate Robertson Hart, Gareth Twohey and ex-Rhino Richie Mathers

Former Leeds Rhinos fullback Richie Mathers is one of three new hires at Leeds-based ACS Stainless Steel Limited, along with Gareth Twohey as commercial director and Kate Robertson Hart as marketing manager.

ACS is a leading Yorkshire manufacturer and designer of structural building components including masonry support, brickslip systems, wall ties and cavity trays.

Richie Mathers joins ACS as business manager from tyre company Goodyear, where he worked for the past three years, having spent 14 years as a professional rugby league player representing Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Australia’s Gold Coast Titans.

Gareth Twohey has previously worked for Civils & Lintels, Utility Power Systems and Keyline Civils & Drainage.

Kate Robertson Hart joins the business following five years with Manchester-based regeneration company Urban Splash.

Managing director David Flannery said: “2022 has been all about growth, investing in our factory and our workforce, and I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the team. We have ambitious plans for the future as we seek to develop new products for our clients; Gareth, Kate and Richie’s expertise will be invaluable as we move forward into a new year.”

