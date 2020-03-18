Exeter grants planning permission for £130m ‘urban village’

Eutopia's car-free vision, as designed by architect Darling Associates

Developer Eutopia Homes has plans for an ‘urban village’ in Exeter with 400 new homes of various types and tenures.

There will also be an extra-car facility with space for 65 residents.

However, the developer hopes that there won't be many cars. Most of the properties will have no car parking space – “to help tackle car dependency and reduce CO 2 emissions”. But there will be an electric car and bike hire scheme on site.

Eutopia Homes acquired the site from Network Rail in October 2018 with Chenavari Investment Managers and plans to start construction on site later this year.

Eutopia Homes was launched in 2017 by Scott Hammond, one of the co-founders of Essential Living, and has since secured a £365m pipeline of mid-market homes for rent and sale. It also recently announced a £105m scheme for 500 flats in Salford.

Mr Hammond said: “Our plans will see the creation of a new urban village right in the heart of Exeter and will support the city’s long-term growth by providing much needed housing across a range of tenures and price-points.

“The whole design of the scheme was led by a commitment to sustainability and green place-making, turning a long dormant brownfield site into a thriving mixed community that serves people of all ages and incomes. The positive comments made by the planning committee, who praised the design ethos of a lower car dependency scheme, will help set new benchmarks for future development in Exeter.”

