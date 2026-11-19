Heavy equipment attachment manufacturer and distributor Exodus Global has completed the acquisition of HydrauliCircuit Technology (HCT), a specialist producer of auxiliary hydraulic kits and excavator guards headquartered in McDonough, Georgia. The deal was finalised in November 2026.

According to Exodus Global, the acquisition combines HCT's hydraulic kit engineering with its own attachment range to offer a broader equipment package for excavators. The company claims the expanded offering will help customers maximise machine performance and versatility.

Founded in 1996, HCT produces auxiliary hydraulic kits, excavator guards and hydraulic coupler kits for the construction, demolition, recycling and heavy equipment sectors. HCT joins the wider Exodus Global brand portfolio, which includes ShearCore, BladeCore, Connect Work Tools, OilQuick Americas and RockZone Americas.

"We've built our business around providing quality products, exceptional service and building lasting relationships," said Kevin Boreen, chief executive officer of Exodus Global. "Bringing HCT into the Exodus family allows us to take that commitment even further. From hydraulic kits and couplers to the attachments themselves, we can provide our customers with a complete solution to get the most out of their equipment."

Murray Johnson, owner of Exodus Global, stated that the two family-owned businesses share similar operational values, while HCT founder and former owner David Perry described the transaction as an important milestone after 30 years of trading.

"What makes this partnership so exciting is the opportunity to offer even more," added HCT president Navin Baliga. "By working alongside the Exodus Global brands, we can provide more comprehensive solutions and help our customers maximise the productivity of their equipment."