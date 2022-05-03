Expansion for asbestos specialist

Greenfield Removals is opening a new office in Durham to support a growing order book.

Founded in 2016, the company provides services across the UK from its office in Chorley, Lancashire. Now, after a cluster of contract awards in the northeast, including work for Teeside University, Greenfield Removals has opened up a new office in Durham to meet demand and to bolster its presence in the area.

“It seems, based on demand for our removal services, that more and more organisations and individuals are determined to tackle the long-term health risks that asbestos poses,” said Greenfield Removals director Ian Yates. “That is certainly encouraging, and we are delighted to be able to meet the needs of those clients from our new Durham office.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk