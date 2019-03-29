Expansion for Ernest Doe’s attachment franchise

Epiroc attachments in action

The appointment represents an expansion for Ernest Doe’s Epiroc territory, having been given Essex last year.

The German manufacturer began making hydraulic breaker in 1963 as part of Krupp Berco Bautechnik. This became part of Atlas Copco in 2002 and Epiroc became a company in its own right in April 2018. Its product range today includes 100 different hydraulic attachment tools for excavators, including hydraulic breakers, cutters, pulverisers, bucket crushers, shears, grapples, drum cutters and magnets.

Epiroc business line manager Keith Lambourne, said “Having taken on the Epiroc dealership in Essex last year, we have been so impressed by the Doe team’s investment in sales, service and local stockholding of attachments and parts that we are extending their coverage to Suffolk and Norfolk. With a reputation for combining customer focus with product knowledge and expertise, Ernest Doe & Sons has successfully grown Epiroc’s share of the market for hydraulic breakers and other excavator attachments in Essex and we are confident that they will now replicate this across East Anglia.”

Ernest Doe sales director Graham Parker said, “Epiroc’s comprehensive and robust product range, combined with our commitment to holding the full range of spare parts, makes this the perfect partnership. We are delighted to now be representing Epiroc’s market leading range across East Anglia, offering fast and reliable back-up service to new and existing customers.”