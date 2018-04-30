Expansion for Mather+Stuart

Mather+Stuart Power Solutions, the temporary power equipment division of A-Plant, is continuing its national network expansion with a new service centre opening in Norwich.

Since being taken over by A-Plant in 2016, Mather+Stuart has opened nine new centres. The latest site, opening in Norwich in May, comes on the back of new openings in Scotland in February 2018 and the southeast in November 2017last year.

Director Gary Orton said: "Before A-Plant acquired Mather+Stuart in 2016, we had just one branch in Wigan, Standish. Over the past two years we have been steadily growing our national network and now have nine service centres from Scotland to Southampton and Aberdeen to Avonmouth. Launching a tenth centre in Norwich means that we are well on our way to owning a site in every region around the country."

The company's fleet has more than tripled in size, from 650 generators in January 2016 to more than 2,000 generators in March 2018. During this period almost £2m has also been invested in fuel tanks and there has been a further £1m investment in distribution.