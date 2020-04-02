CITB expands Skills & Training Fund

The fund was previously only open to small businesses, with up to 99 employees, but it has now been expanded to include medium sized businesses with up to 250 employees.

Funding of between £5,000 (up to 49 employees) and £25,000 (up to 250 employees) is now available to cover the cost of training and other skills development activity. The fund covers construction-specific, grant-eligible training where it has not been undertaken in the business previously, and management and leadership training.

To be eligible, businesses are required to:

set out their training activity, typically for a period of 12 months, although multi-year plans are available

demonstrate that the training will contribute to their business’ productivity and help them to become more efficient and profitable

demonstrate that the training is construction focused, impactful and represents good value for money.

The funding criteria, an application form and guidance notes are available on the CITB website.

