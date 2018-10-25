Expansion project gets under way at Oban Ferry Terminal

The contract for Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) will focus on the expansion of the existing marshalling facility, including the relocation of a railway siding line and all associated operational railway equipment. Other aspects of the work include surface water drainage and road construction, markings and signage.

Story will be carrying out the work during during night shifts, with any potentially noisy activities undertaken at the start of the shift.

CMAL senior civil engineer Ruairidh Campbell said: “This project is the result of a two-year collaboration between Transport Scotland, Network Rail and CMAL. This particular project will help facilitate the replacement linkspan project taking place on site early in 2019 by providing a work space for our contractor. Additionally, it will help alleviate queuing on the public highway during busy summer periods and benefit future projects at Oban ferry terminal.”

Work at Oban ferry terminal is part of CMAL’s ongoing programme of harbour upgrades and modifications across the network.