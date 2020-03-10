Extra budget for BAM’s Livingston school

The council has now allocated an additional £800,000 for the new Cedarbank School project, which will enable improved facilities and a new dedicated access road to be provided.

Work on the new Cedarbank is expected to start in October 2020 and finish in November 2021. The extension has been designed by West Lothian Council's Construction and Design team. Development partner Hub South East Scotland is leading on the build project on behalf of the council, with BAM Construction as the lead contractor.

Following consultation, the council had previously agreed to relocate the school to a new stand-alone, purpose-built facility within the grounds of the James Young High School.

Cedarbank is a secondary school for young people with additional support needs (ASN). It is currently split over three locations in Livingston and Armadale. The new school will able to deliver all S1 to S6 education in one place.

During the consultation, traffic congestion along the James Young High School's Quentin Rise access road was one of the main issues raised. A new road from Dedridge North Road will provide a dedicated access to Cedarbank. Questions were also raised regarding the facilities on offer, and the new proposals include a multi-purpose hall and increased specialist education accommodation.

Leader of West Lothian Council Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “I'm delighted to agree the £7 million budget to deliver a fantastic new Cedarbank school. The additional £800,000 will allow us to deliver improved facilities and new access road, which were issues highlighted by local residents during our consultation.

"The new purpose-built accommodation is part of a £20 million plus investment programme in our additional support needs (ASN) schools, along with Pinewood, Ogilvie and Beatlie Campus. This will ensure we have ASN schools which are suitable for the delivery of modern teaching practices going forward."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk