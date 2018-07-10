Facebook and Amazon commission 16,000km cable

The Bay to Bay Express Cable System (BtoBE) will connect Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States.

Construction is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The BtoBE, which will feature multiple pairs of optical fibre, is designed to enable high-capacity transmission of data across the Pacific Ocean with round trip latency of less than 130 milliseconds.

It is designed to contribute to expansion of communications networks between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay area, San Francisco Bay area and Singapore.

"NEC is honored to be selected by the BtoBE consortium as the turn-key system supplier for this world record-breaking optical fibre submarine cable system that covers the longest distance without regeneration,” said Toru Kawauchi, general manager of the submarine network division at NEC Corporation. “The BtoBE, landing at three locations spanning across the Pacific Ocean, is designed so that once completed, it can carry at least 18Tbs of capacity per fibre pair. The BtoBE will provide seamless connectivity and network diversity, while serving to complement other Asia-Pacific submarine cables, among others."