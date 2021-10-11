Facebook orders transatlantic cable

The subsea fibre-optic cable linking the USA and Europe is set to be the first transoceanic cable to achieve a 0.5 petabit per second capacity - ie 500 trillion bits, which is millions of times faster than typical domestic broadband.

Until recently, subsea cable was composed of 16 fibre pairs at most but the project will use NEC's newly developed 24 fibre pair cable and repeaters, giving the system the higher transmission capacity.

NEC said that international data usage across the Atlantic is expected to expand twenty-fold in the 15 years between 2021 and 2035.

NEC has been supplying submarine cable systems for more than 50 years, and has built more than 300,000km of cable, spanning the earth nearly eight times. Its subsidiary OCC Corporation manufactures subsea optical cables capable of withstanding water pressures at ocean depths beyond 8,000m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk