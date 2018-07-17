Fairfax renews dumper fleet

Fairfax director Mark Love (left) takes delivery from BTE sales director Brian Conn

The deal is Thwaites distributor BTE’s largest order this year and Fairfax’s biggest ever investment in site dumpers.

Two of the 55 are Thwaites’ new cabbed dumpers, the first to be sold by dealer BTE.

Fairfax director Mark Love said: “We are very happy with the Thwaites dumpers, which have become a major part of the Fairfax hire fleet, and the addition of 55 new dumpers from 3-tonne to 9-tonne will enable us to maintain our excellent service to our customers.”

His brother and co-director Matthew Love said: “We are delighted to be the first BTE customer for the new Thwaites cabbed dumpers which may become a common feature on construction sites in the future”.

BTE sales director Brian Conn said: “Fairfax are now one of our largest customers for Thwaites dumpers and we value their feedback on the new cabbed dumper. With the fully integrated camera system giving 360 degree vision, level 2 ROPS and FOPS cab protection and dust and pollen filters in the cab this will enhance safety for dumper drivers and other site personnel.”