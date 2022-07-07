Faithful & Gould wins northern motorway work

The project controls services contract will see Faithful & Gould support National Highways with schedule and cost management on motorway and trunk road schemes across the northwest, Yorkshire, northeast and midlands regions.

Gurtej Golar, Faithful & Gould’s National Highways client director, said: “This is a really exciting appointment for us to support greater connectivity and transport mobility in this region to make positive socio-economic change. The appointment equally provides huge opportunity for our people to experience working in the highways sector to develop and grow capability, aligned to our project controls specific career development framework.

“The schemes to be delivered can be complex and varied, our role is to embed predictability and efficiency consistently, to enable successful delivery. We’ve been appointed not only because we have an incredible track record of delivering similar services for National Highways, but also because we demonstrated our understanding of delivering strategic outcomes that benefit the local communities as part of our role.”

