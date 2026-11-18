Contractor Falco Construction is deploying 15 Takeuchi TB20e battery-powered mini excavators across London utility sites following a two-year trial with distribution network operator UK Power Networks.

The two companies began collaborating in 2024 to test a pair of the electric machines on live utility excavation works as potential replacements for conventional diesel excavators. According to the companies, the two-year programme won the Environmental Innovation Award at the City of London's Considerate Contractors Street Works scheme in 2025.

With an operating weight of 1,930 kg and a 24.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Takeuchi TB20e offers a maximum digging depth of 2,390 mm and a retractable undercarriage measuring between 980 mm and 1,300 mm wide. The companies claim that the machines can reach an 80% charge in two hours and operate for up to three days on a single charge during utility streetworks, producing lower noise levels and zero exhaust emissions at the point of use.

The expanded fleet of 15 excavators will be assigned primarily to groundworks and underground cable installations on the capital's electricity distribution network.

Falco managing director Kevin Parcell said: "This new consignment of e-diggers exemplifies our overall commitment to decarbonise Falco's operations and make good on our target to achieve net zero by 2035. Our operatives quickly built confidence in using electric excavators, with the lack of emissions and noise combined with commensurate performance, they wouldn't now go back to diesel."

UK Power Networks director of network operations Patrick Clarke stated that the trial demonstrated emissions could be reduced without sacrificing machine performance, adding that expanding the fleet would help lower noise and improve conditions for local communities while maintaining electricity supplies.