Falco wins Thames Water deal

Falco installing flood protection devices for Thames Water customers in London

Falco Construction’s contract is for the repair, maintenance and upgrade of flooding local improvement process (FLIP) systems across Thames Water’s operational waste network.

The initial contract term is for three years with options to extend by up to a further five years.

FLIP systems protect households against flooding from surface and sewer discharge. A FLIP is an electrically-powered pump which is triggered when the sewer network reaches capacity. The electrical pumps isolate the property from the network, protecting it from hydraulic flooding during times of heavy rainfall.

Falco managing director Brendan Griffin, who set up the company in 2004, said: “Our history is founded on our strong links with Thames Water. Many of the Falco team, including myself, are former Thames Water employees and we are delighted that Falco has been awarded this programme of works.”

The contract award comes just weeks after Brendan Griffin sold the business to an employee ownership trust. “It marks a great start to the next chapter for Falco which is now owned by its employees,” he said.

“This type of customer-facing work requires the utmost attention to customer needs,” he added. “We often work out-of-hours when necessary and the number of customer commendations we receive bears testament to this philosophy. We know that customer engagement is at the heart of the way Thames Water do business and we are delighted to have this opportunity to share those values.”

