Falcon brings in its biggest luffer yet

The Jaso J780PA.64 luffing jib tower crane

The Spanish-made tower crane has a maximum lifting capacity of 64 tonnes and can lift 6.2 tonnes at the end of its 70-metre jib with four falls of rope. It is one of the largest luffing jib tower cranes in the UK.

Falcon has taken only the third Jaso J780PA.64 out of the factory – both previous units went to buyers in Australia.

Jaso sales manager Mikel Iturrioz said: “We are delighted to announce that our UK dealer for over 20 years has confirmed the order for our largest luffing jib tower crane. With global demand for the bigger lifters increasing, we are sure this will be the first of many in the UK market.”

The crane will be delivered to a project in Birmingham in October 2019 and joins 21 other tower cranes in the Falcon fleet with a lifting capacity of 20 tonnes or more.