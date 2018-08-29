Falcon selects JCB generators for its power fleet

Falcon has moved into generators

As well as selling and renting tower cranes, Falcon Tower Crane Services now has a power division hiring diesel generators from 45kVA up to 300kVA to support power requests on construction sites nationwide.

It has bought 18 of JCB’s new rental generators, including G100RS, G150RS and G200RS models, offering power outputs of 100kVA, 150kVA and 200kVA respectively.

JCB Power Products launched the RS generator range, complemented by JCB’s telematics solution, JCB LiveLink in 2016. Since then the company has been developing the product to incorporate JCB’s range of engines to provide efficient power in a robust package.

Falcon Tower Crane Services power fleet manager Andy Teanby said: “JCB’s RS models have some great features which make these generators very versatile. They’re also built to be tough which is important to ensure we can offer our customers the most efficient power generators, that are easy to use and most importantly they withstand the test of time and the rigours of construction sites. JCB generators offer fantastic back-up and support which provides us with the confidence to deliver first-class service to all our customers.”

JCB Power Products sales director Adam Snelson said: “We are delighted to win this first order together with Scot JCB for Falcon Cranes Power Division. JCB Power Products has been developing the rental generators to fit customer requirements in many different sectors and this is a testament to the quality and versatility of our range of rental generators. Securing important business like this in the UK is not only about producing world-class generators but also about offering world-class service through our extensive dealer network.”