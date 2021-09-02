Falkirk plans £56m upgrade of doors and windows

More than 15,000 council homes will eventually benefit from the eight-year programme to replace doors and windows.

Two companies have recently been appointed to carry out the £56m of work over the first four years.

The replacement doors and windows will be thermally efficient and designed for low maintenance.

Sidey Solutions will carry out the work in the west and central areas while DCL Joiner & Construction will be responsible for the east.

Measurement surveys will begin shortly with installation work starting in January 2022.

