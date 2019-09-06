Fall from truck bed leads to prosecution

Cwmbran magistrates heard how, on 25th October 2017, an employee of Braithwaite Engineers Limited employee was injured when he fell from a lorry bed whilst unloading the lorry at the company’s premises in Risca. He fractured his head, ribs, shoulder blade and fingers, causing him to be off work for more than five months.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Braithwaite Engineers had failed to provide employees with suitable and clear instructions and training so that employees did not access lorry beds in an unsafe manner.

Braithwaite Engineers Limited, of Leeway Industrial Estate, Newport, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £9,400 and ordered to pay costs of £1,680.75.

HSE inspector Will Powell said after the case: “Falls from vehicles can be overlooked by employers when considering risks from work at height. Simple measures would have prevented this accident.”

