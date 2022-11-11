Fall in private new housing work is a concern, says FMB

The fall in private new housing work, which dropped from 0.4% in August to -0.33% in September is a concern, says the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) in response to the latest construction figures from the Office of National Statistics ONS.

Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the FMB: “It’s worrying to see a contraction in new work for private housing. We know there are long term issues facing SME house builders, with output dropping over the years. Many exited the sector in the last recession and with another one looming as the economy contracts by 0.2% we need to avoid a repeat. The Government needs to act to get small house builders unstuck from the complex planning system and back to delivering high quality, diverse homes, using skilled local workers. The Autumn Statement provides an opportunity for the Government to ensure local planning authorities have the resources needed to speed up the planning system and help deliver the homes this country needs.”

