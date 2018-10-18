Fall through fragile roof brings fine for Devon fabricator

Plymouth Magistrates’ Court heard that, in August 2017, a 19-year-old employed by Mark Dayment, trading as Langaton Steel Fabrications, was on his first day of working on a roof replacement project at a petrol filling station in Barnstaple. Whilst assisting another worker, he took a few steps off the walkway and fell 7.5m through a thin metal sheet onto the concrete forecourt below. The young worker suffered serious head injuries, a broken pelvis and a broken wrist as a result of the fall.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the work was not properly planned, appropriately supervised or carried out in a safe manner when the incident occurred.

Mark Dayment of North Road, South Moulton, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 4 (1) of the Work at Height Regs 2005, and has been fined £12,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,228.70.

HSE inspector Nicole Buchanan said: “This young man’s injuries were life-changing and he could have easily been killed. This serious incident and devastation could have been avoided if basic safeguards had been put in place. Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work-related fatalities and injuries in this country and the risks associated with working at height are well-known.”