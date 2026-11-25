Falls from height led fatal injury causes

The analysis found 84,000 workers suffered from work related ill health averaged over the three years to March 2026. While MSDs dominated, stress, depression and anxiety accounted for 22% of reports, with 30% attributed to other causes.

There were 25 fatal injuries in the year to March. This compared to an annual average of 37 deaths across the five year period. While falls from height accounted for more than half of fatal injuries, instances of being struck by objects, trapped by something collapsing or overturning, of being struck by a vehicle, or of coming into contact with electricity, all played a role.

Slips, trips and same level falls accounted for 24% of non-fatal injuries, while falls from height accounted for 20% of injusties. Overall, the rate of self-reported non-fatal injury has now reached pre-COVID levels.

The HSE said that the rate of fatal injury in the sector had showed a downward trend, but showed signs of flattening in more recent years.