Farrans accelerates hospital work

The north wing of Altnagelvin Hospital has been redeveloped

The construction of these wards for the Western Health & Social Care Trust was fast-tracked ahead of schedule in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The north wing wards were originally scheduled for completion on 8th June but were advanced ahead of schedule to provide additional bed space.

Farrans regional director Glenn Gilmore said: “These are particularly unprecedented and challenging times for the construction industry in Northern Ireland. Farrans as a company is proud of everyone involved in the project for the commitment and dedication they have shown to deliver these ward spaces ahead of programme and play our part to assist our NHS frontline services in the fight against Covid-19.”

Western Trust chief executive. Anne Kilgallen said: “I would like to thank everyone involved for the significant effort undertaken to bring this invaluable space into operation as quickly as possible. Particular thanks goes to Farrans Construction, their sub-contractors and supply chain, for their support and commitment to delivering this for the hospital, in the face of extreme challenges to the construction sector.”

She added: “I would also like to thank the design team, led by HLM Architects, CPD Health Projects and the trust’s own strategic capital development team, for all their hard work and personal efforts. In what are very demanding times, the three new wards will allow us to provide clinical care and treatment to our patients in single ensuite rooms. This will improve the quality and experience for our patients, whilst supporting staff in their roles.”

