Farrans breaks ground on care home

The care home to be built by Farrans in Hockliffe Road, Leighton Buzzard

Marigold House is the first of several retirement homes to be built by Central Bedfordshire Council in the next few years in a programme of updating and replacing its care home provision.

The 63-bedroom care home in Leighton Buzzard has been designed by Concertus Design & Property Consultants, with air source heat pumps as the main heating source. Concertus is owned by Suffolk County Council – with sister companies, Vertas and Opus, it is part of Suffolk Group Holdings.

Cllr Eugene Ghent, executive member for housing and assets, said: “This is the first care home Central Bedfordshire Council have built and it is planned to be built [sic] to Passivhaus standards making it a super energy efficient home with outstanding eco credentials.”

Farrans regional director Cathal Montague said “Our team has been here for four weeks preparing the site and we are looking forward to delivering a top quality, modern residential care facility for the people of this area.”

