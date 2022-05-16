Farrans builds £39m Keynsham waste facility

Artist's impression of Keynsham Recycling Hub

Farrans has started work on the four-hectare site, which will have not just waste recycling facilities but also a charity shop on site for unwanted goods that might be possible to resell.

The site will also have a car MoT testing facility and an education centre.

Farrans regional director Glenn Gilmore said: “The Keynsham Recycling Hub project will integrate many sustainability measures including on-site renewable energy generation.”

Councillor David Wood, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “Keynsham Recycling Hub is an ambitious project which includes a raft of innovative measures that will help us to tackle the climate and ecological emergencies. It will be transformational, expanding public recycling provision while future-proofing our service and meeting the need for household waste and recycling and kerbside collections now and in the future.”

