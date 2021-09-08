Farrans gets going on Leeds student tower

The Live Oasis:Strato tower

The student tower, to be known as Live Oasis:Strato, will have 210 studio apartments with kitchen, bedroom, en suite, storage and living facilities. Communal spaces will include a gym, meeting rooms, multimedia room, lounge/kitchen, study spaces and eighth floor roof terrace.

The design and build project for client Infinity Construction Enterprises is expected to complete in September 2023.

The development will be managed by YPP Student and Professional Lettings, which currently manages 2,000 beds over 42 properties across seven cities.

Farrans Construction regional director Cathal Montague said: “This is an exciting project for Farrans, in one of the most ambitious and energetic cities in the UK at the moment, and it further cements our portfolio in the midlands and north of England.”

He added: “We are about to complete a similar multi-storey project in Coventry called Elliott’s Yard, and our client was able to see that we are experienced in delivering technically challenging projects of this nature, in a central location, with a small site footprint and using modern methods of construction.”

