Farrans JV plans £50m Bangor makeover

Bangor Marine's plans for Queen's Parade

The joint venture, Bangor Marine, has launched a public consultation on its plans for Queen’s Parade in Bangor, which would transform the town’s historic seafront.

The goal is to submit a full planning application later this year.

The regeneration plans include housing, offices and shops. They also seek to better connect Queen’s Parade with the seafront by redeveloping the Marine Gardens car park into public realm area consisting of external events space, cafes, sheltered promenade & kiosks, beach, seafront lawns, children’s play area and a water feature. This area will better connect the seafront and the Marina with the town centre and provide a destination for town centre users.

Farrans Construction design manager Jennifer Johnston said: “We are delighted to be working with Karl Group to bring forward this highly exciting project which is set to completely transform, regenerate and restore the vibrancy of Bangor’s waterfront.

“During this consultation process we welcome feedback from the public on our plans and look forward to engaging with the people who live, work and visit Bangor.

“This project offers an excellent mix of public space, retail, office, leisure and living space which will attract locals and tourists to the area and bring further investment into Ards and North Down area."