Farrans opens Leeds office

Farrans managing director Dominic Lavery

Farrans Construction, a subsidiary of the Irish building materials group CRH company, already has offices in London, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Belfast, with further site offices connecting its regional network.

The new office in Leeds will be used to manage a portfolio of building and civil engineering projects, including the A1(M) junction 47 improvement project in Nottingham for National Highways and North Yorkshire County Council, and a 20-storey student block in Leeds called Live Oasis: Strato in Leeds for Infinity Construction Enterprises.

“We recognise the opportunities in the pipeline of building, civil engineering and fit out projects in this area and we are keen to establish new relationships,” said managing director Dominic Lavery.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk