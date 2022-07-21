Farrans promotes design manager

Ross McWha

Ross McWha joined Farrans’ estimating department 20 years ago as a graduate engineer and progressed through site engineering and pre-construction to his present role as design manager.

He has worked on some of Farrans biggest projects, including the M80 Stepps to Haggs, A6 Randalstown to Castledawson dualling, Cobh Lower Harbour drainage scheme and most recently Lowestoft’s Gull Wing bridge that is currently under construction.

Managing director Dominic Lavery said: “As the head of engineering, Ross will take the lead in design management within the civil engineering division. He is tasked with the development, implementation and continuous improvement of the company’s design management processes and will be our point of contact for consultancy partners that we work with in this division.

“Throughout his career to date with Farrans, Ross has excelled in his ability to identify technical solutions to highly complex challenges, driving forward value engineering for our clients and keeping our company at the forefront of innovation.”

Ross McWha said: “We have a strong team of design and technical managers within Farrans who can provide intelligent solutions through comprehensive advice and guidance to pre-construction and delivery teams, to support tenders and project delivery on time and budget. In this new role our intention is to ensure that we have consistency, measurability and also creativity and innovation in relationships that will ultimately benefit our clients.”

Farrans employs more than 550 people through offices in London, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Leeds and Belfast.

