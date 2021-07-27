Fast reverse for Chinese mobile cranes

TerraTran is purpose built for off-highway applications

Allison’s new TerraTran is a variant of its 4000 Series transmission but with increased horsepower, torque and GVW capability, as well as fast reverse capability.

TerraTran is purpose built for off-highway applications such as mobile crane, articulated dump truck and wide-body mining dump trucks, with enough application flexibility to enable Allison to target multiple additional on-highway opportunities, it says.

TerraTran has maximum power capability of up to 800 horsepower (597kW), and torque capability up to 3,025 lbs/ft (4,100Nm), depending on application. TerraTran also has seven forward and two reverse speeds.

Allison is collaborating with Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) in China to introduce TerraTran in XCMG’s all terrain crane series.

“Collaborating with XCMG on their all-terrain crane application is a successful example of Allison working closely with our OEM partners to develop innovative solutions that deliver unparalleled performance and productivity to our end-user customers, all in an effort to improve the way the world works,” said Allison Transmission director Kartik Ramanan.

