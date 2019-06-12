Fatal crash prompts fast-tracking of $30m Australian motorway scheme

The NSW Government is procuring the AU$30m (£16m) scheme at eastbound off ramp at Church Street near Parramatta to improve safety and help alleviate congestion with additional turning lanes.

The Centre for Road Safety conducted a review of safety on the M4 and its surrounds following the May crash. The review examined a wide range of data including crash statistics, road user behaviour and existing road safety mechanisms. “As a result the Centre for Road Safety has recommended 12 actions for implementation by November 2019,” said minister for roads Andrew Constance. “One of the first priorities is fast-tracking work on the exit ramp to ensure drivers can experience safer and smoother journeys as soon as possible.”

The existing turning lanes on the ramp become congested quickly in peak times, which can create queues on the M4. “This upgrade will provide a third right turn lane at the bottom of the exit ramp and extend the length of the existing left turn lane, to help keep traffic moving more quickly,” said Constance.

Transport for NSW has also been monitoring traffic flow at the exit ramp, where drivers have been reported attempting to merge at high speed.

A traffic barrier installed between the ramp and city-bound lanes last July has significantly reduced crashes, and further upgrades are being considered.