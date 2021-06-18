Giant Favco luffer departs its Somerset stage

View from the cab (photo posted by Balfour Beatty on LinkedIn). The yellow crawler crane is Sarens' Big Carl

Balfour Beatty used the Favelle Favco M2480D tower crane to lift the main components of the tunnel boring machines building the water cooling systems.

The crane was supplied to Balfour Beatty by Marr Contractors of Australia, which worked with Favelle Favco on its design and development. [See our previous report here.]

“We’re bidding a fond farewell,” Balfour Beatty posted on LinkedIn. “With a 73-metre main boom that can lift up to 330 tonnes, the Marr crane has lifted the main components of the tunnel boring machines and been vital to our work on the project.”

Meanwhile, on the back of its involvement with Hinckley Point C, Marr Contracting International has joined the Sizewell C consortium – a group of more than 100 companies supporting the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.

