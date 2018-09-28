FCC picked for Alicante business hub

The new business creation centre will be located on the university’s technology campus.

The budget for the 15-month project is approximately €16m (£14m).

The centre, which will have a total area of approximately 12,350m2, is divided into three parts. The first houses common areas, such as the lobby, the auditorium, the cafeteria, a multi-purpose room and the service facilities. The second contains laboratories. The main building consists of a ground floor and three upper floors.

The University of Alicante aims for the centre to make it the economic and business engine of the province, facilitating the access and creation of SMEs as well as start-ups to increase the number of jobs in the region.